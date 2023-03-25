After the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping concluded, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss hit the town together.

The two Bravo stars were spotted together, enjoying a late-night nosh at The Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 23, according to photos published by TMZ. Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, were photographed sitting side-by-side in a booth while eating their meal. The TomTom cofounder, for his part, sported a black tee, while the former beauty queen opted for a tan blazer.

According to the outlet, the twosome — who have been in a months-long secret affair despite Sandoval’s longtime relationship with costar Ariana Madix — arrived at the eatery around 10 p.m.

Several hours earlier, both the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur and the model were spotted arriving at the Vanderpump Rules reunion set. While few details about the season 10 taping have been shared, they were joined by costars Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Madix, 37. (Leviss and Shay, 37, were kept apart due to a restraining order that the former Miss Sonoma County filed after allegedly being smacked, though the Viva Verano founder denied the claims.)

“Well, that was really confrontational [and] it was really emotional,” Andy Cohen later teased in a Thursday Instagram Story video from his dressing room. “Nothing was left unsaid.”

While the 54-year-old Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host did not further disclose what was mentioned at the reunion, the cast presumably reacted to Sandoval and Leviss’ affair and his split from Madix.

Us Weekly previously confirmed earlier this month that the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors had split after nearly nine years together after he cheated with Leviss.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” the Missouri native wrote in an Instagram statement on March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Sandoval continued at the time: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Leviss — who was previously engaged to Kennedy, 31, in 2021 and kissed Schwartz, 40, at Shay’s 2022 wedding — has also apologized for her part in the infidelity scandal and since shared where the twosome’s relationship stands.

“We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out,” she told TMZ on Wednesday, March 22, in a candid interview outside a local nail salon in California. “I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

While Sandoval and Leviss celebrated the end of the reunion filming together, Madix — who teased that she was wearing a “revenge dress” during the broadcast — enjoyed a girls’ night with Shay, Maloney, 36, and show alum Kristen Doute.

“We did it,” the “Good as Gold” songstress exclaimed in a Thursday Story video, sipping on martinis with the newly single Florida native.