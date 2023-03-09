Making her onscreen return. Kristen Doute is shooting new footage of Vanderpump Rules season 10 after cameras went back up amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal, Us Weekly confirms.

The former Bravo star, 40, was photographed filming outside of ex-boyfriend Tom’s house, which he shares with Ariana Madix. Kristen’s appearance comes after the TomTom co-owner, 39, and Ariana, 37, parted ways due to his infidelity.

“The cameras haven’t stopped rolling. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” a source shared with Us after news broke of Raquel, 28, and Tom’s romance.

Kristen, for her part, publicly showed support for Ariana amid the drama. “I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” the former reality star said via Instagram Stories on Friday, March 3, referring to her past feud with the Florida native. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

The Michigan native was introduced to fans in the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules in 2013. Kristen and OG cast member Stassi Schroeder were fired in June 2020 after their racially insensitive comments about former coworker Faith Stowers resurfaced. At the time, newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also axed for their own controversial past social media posts.

Kristen broke her silence about the firing one month later. “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

While Stassi, 34, previously said on Wednesday’s episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast that she didn’t have an interest in returning, she noted that she thinks it’s a good idea for Kristen to film the show again.

Hours before Kristen was seen shooting, ​Lisa Vanderpump, however, threw shade at her while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Wednesday, March 8.

After Andy Cohen asked if her opinion on Kristen changed, the restauranteur, 62, replied, “Let me think about that for a moment, no.”

In response to her former employer’s comments, Kristen took to social media to address their rift. “Word on the street is that tonight’s #WWHL guest s—t on me, again…? Dear Guest, why are you so obsessed with me? Xoxo Kristen,” the He’s Making You Crazy author captioned an Instagram Story that same day, which included a popular meme from Mean Girls.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.