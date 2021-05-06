It’s over. Vanderpump Rules alum Max Boyens resigned from TomTom following his firing from the Bravo series last year, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Boyens, 27, joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during season 8, which aired in 2020, but his time on the show was short-lived.

The Una Mas CFO made waves in January 2020 when his racially insensitive tweets from eight years prior resurfaced. At the time, he apologized for using racial slurs on social media, telling Us in a statement, “It was wrong on every level. It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry.”

Five months later, he was fired from the series alongside newbie Brett Caprioni when their problematic tweets again resurfaced. The network also cut ties with veterans Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after their past actions toward former costar Faith Stowers — who claimed they falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit — made headlines in June 2020.

Caprioni, 31, Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 38, later issued apologies for their comments. Lisa Vanderpump addressed the firings the same month, explaining that while she “loves and adores” her employees, she was “deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed” by those who were fired.

“My family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2020. “Most of our employees have worked for us for over a decade, and we have become a family; one that embraces and celebrates each other’s differences. I am proud of the inclusive company that we’ve created. We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I’m excited to give you deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future.”

Days after they were let go from the reality series, a source exclusively told Us that Boyens and Caprioni’s futures at TomTom and SUR, respectively, had yet to be decided amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Brett and Max haven’t heard anything in regard to their employment at the restaurants yet once they open back up,” the insider said. “It’s still all being worked out.”

Despite the show drama, Boyens was spotted spending time with some of his former costars in November 2020. According to an eyewitness, the TV personality was seen with TomTom bosses Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, as well as James Kennedy and Scheana Shay at an event in San Diego.

“The Toms and Max stuck together all night,” the source told Us at the time. “The Toms have had Max’s back work-wise with TomTom shutting down through the pandemic. They treat Max like their little brother and look after him.”

The following month, Boyens reflected on working at the L.A. hotspot amid a second coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the area.

“Feelin somber on this Sunday. I miss Tom Tom, The amazing team, busy weekends & entertaining guests,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “We’re in another lockdown here in LA but hopefully this is the last one so we all can enjoy some @tomtom fun soon!”