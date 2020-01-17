On bad terms? A lot of stars from Vanderpump Rules are not too thrilled with their costar Max Boyens as of late.

“A lot of the cast is furious with Max and disgusted by his actions,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They have a zero-tolerance policy for what he said and a lot of them hope Lisa Vanderpump fires Max for his ignorance and that Bravo doesn’t let him back on next season.”

The insider adds that Boyens “talks about people behind their backs, especially Peter Madrigal, to other employees.” Dayna Kathan, who expressed interest in Boyens on the show’s current eighth season, is also “so embarrassed for pursuing him” and a lot of the cast “is disgusted” with his behavior.

Boyens, who first appeared on Vanderpump Rules’ eighth season last month, issued an apology on Thursday, January 16, for his resurfaced racist and homophobic tweets.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” the Bravo personality said in a statement to Us on Thursday. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry.”

In one tweet from October 2012, he said he was disappointed that he’s “not allowed” to say “n–ga,” regarding the insensitive term as his “favorite word.” He also called Justin Bieber “queer” for not “saying n–ga,” “cussing” and featuring “big booty bitches” in his music videos.

In the wake of the controversial tweets, Boyens made his Twitter account private. However, as Boyens came under fire for his offensive Twitter posts, his costar Brett Caprioni also issued an apology after being accused of the same behavior.

“I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now,” Caprioni wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday. “Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.”

Vanderpump, 59, issued a statement in response to Boyens and Caprioni’s controversial tweets. “I do not condone any of the heinous comments made in the past by Max and Brett and I am glad they understand the severity of their offenses and have shown utmost remorse and contrition,” she said in a statement to Us. “I embrace a community of diversity and do not tolerate bigotry of any form within my workplace.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added that she is “appropriately ashamed of their past obnoxious teenage arrogance and casual use of unacceptable terms.”

Boyens is the general manager at Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s bar TomTom in West Hollywood. He had a fling with Scheana Shay, who became a regular cast member on the hit Bravo show when it debuted in January 2013. He also went on a date with fellow newbie Dayna Kathan in a season 8 episode that aired on Tuesday, January 14.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.