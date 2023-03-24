Raquel Leviss brought drama heat — and drama — to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

The reality star, 28, was spotted walking into a Los Angeles studio on Thursday, March 23, in a silky frock. The mint-colored number featured an asymmetrical neckline, with one shoulder covered and the other bare. The dress was fashionably cinched at her waist and to make the look even more sexy, both her legs were exposed. For an extra detail, a piece of fabric was attached to her hips and cascaded down her leg.

Raquel also rocked a pair of nude stilettos finished with a lace-up strap. Her makeup featured a dewy face, glossy lips, smokey eyeshadow and dramatic lashes. Raquel parted her shoulder-length tresses down the middle and rocked beachy waves, and to top it off, she wore silver rings and held a black clutch.

The reunion will explore the California native’s affair with costar Tom Sandoval amid his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Host Andy Cohen took to Instagram on Thursday, to tease fans with Ariana’s look for the reunion. Although she was off-screen in the clip, Cohen, 54, asked the reality star, “Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” To which the blonde beauty replied in the background, “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh?”

She then added while laughing, “I think his eyes are gonna bleed,” seemingly referring to Tom.

One day before the taping, Raquel opened up to TMZ about her current relationship with Tom, 39, ​and revealed that she was unsure if they would stay together and are on a “break.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Raquel publicly apologized for her actions via social media on March 8, three days after the affair broke news. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices to Ariana, my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote.

Raquel continued, “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.”

Tom also wrote an apology post that same day: “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone l’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. … I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.”

The reunion air date has not yet been released.