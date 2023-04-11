An unexpected makeover! Tom Sandoval said goodbye to his mustache while opening up to Howie Mandel about his affair with Raquel Leviss.

In the middle of his Tuesday, April 11, appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, the 67-year-old grabbed the electric trimmer the 39-year-old Bravo star had and went to work on his facial hair. “The weirdest things happen on this show,” Mandel’s daughter Jackie said in the background as her dad continued to play barber.

“Charlie Chaplin!” the America’s Got Talent judge said as he looked at Sandoval’s freshly trimmed look. The Vanderpump Rules star wasn’t satisfied with the outcome, however, and took a razor to his face to remove the remaining hair. “Wow! I feel weird,” Sandoval said of his fresh face.

Prior to the surprising beauty moment, Sandoval got candid about his romance with Leviss, 28, which took place while he was dating Ariana Madix.

He explained that prior to the world finding out about the scandal, he and Madix, 37, were experiencing a rough patch and attempting to work through things in therapy. “I already knew that this didn’t feel right … that we both deserved better,” Sandoval said, before admitting that the counseling didn’t work. “As we kept going, I kept putting it out there [that I wanted to break up].” During that same time, the reality star said he was “seeing” Leviss “as often as I could,” claiming that Madix didn’t notice “because that’s just how separate our lives were.”

Sandoval later claimed that although they were growing apart, Madix fought for their relationship, which made him feel “so, so bad.” He claimed he ended things with his longtime girlfriend on Valentine’s Day — after initially wanting to call it quits in therapy. “There is never a right time. What is the right time to end a nine-year relationship?” he told Mandel.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 3, that Sandoval and Madix broke up after the Missouri native cheated with Leviss, who joined the cast of the Bravo series in 2016.

During his visit with Mandel, Sandoval also addressed why he’s still living in the house he shared with Madix. “I don’t have a lot of friends I can stay with right now,” Sandoval explained. “I kind of run the house. I handle the gardening, the housekeeping. My assistant comes and cleans and stocks everything. I basically run everything in the house. She’s in the house. This is a big house … We text when we’re coming and going.”

As for his status with Leviss, Sandoval said: “We’re really good friends. We’re not putting any label on it. We’re taking a break.”