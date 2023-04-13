Hot and unbothered! In the words of fans, Ariana Madix is “winning the breakup.”

The 37-year-old TV personality — who recently split with longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss — strutted her stuff on the streets of New York City for a mysterious new project with Bloomingdale’s.

The luxury retailer took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, sharing a video of Madix modeling a plunging red frock. The reality star was a breathtaking sight in the daring number that highlighted her curves. “It’s Wednesday and we’re *pumped* ! Guess who stopped by our NYC flagship for some #revengedress shopping,” Bloomingdale’s captioned the social media video. “Hit the follow button and stay tuned for the full reveal …”

Fans of Madix praised the moment in the comments section. “Winning the breakup has taken on a whole new meaning,” one fan wrote. A second gushed: “Amazing! I love this for her” as a third added, “She’s about to enter a WHOLE new and BETTER chapter in her life.”

The Wednesday sighting comes after Madix turned up the heat in a different red number following her split. On April 3, Bravo teased snaps from the season 10 reunion, showing Madix in an ab-baring two-piece set by Mônot.

“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” Any Cohen teased in a clip shared on the day of the taping in March via Instagram Stories without showing Madix. She responded, “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

Madix was undeniably fierce in the ensemble that featured a completely-open bodice with only slivers of fabric covering her chest. The look was finished with padded sleeves and a figure-hugging skirt. Madix complemented the getup with crimson-colored nails and a sexy platinum blonde ‘do.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval, 39, and the Florida native, were over as his infidelity came to light — but according to the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur, he previously made multiple attempts to end the nine-year relationship.

“I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing,” he told host Howie Mandel during a Tuesday, April 11, appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

Sandoval went on to claim that Madix was “in denial” about the demise of their romance, but asserted that she “knew” they weren’t in a good place.

Madix, for her part, appeared to be shocked. She addressed the scandal for the first time via Instagram on March 16, sharing that she was “devastated” and “broken.”