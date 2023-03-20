Is a new feud brewing? Bad Bunny seemingly threw shade at Kendall Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker after sparking romance rumors with the model earlier this year.

The Puerto Rican musician, 29, has a featured verse on Eladio Carrión‘s new song “Coco Chanel,” which dropped on Friday, March 17, on the album 3MEN2 KBRN. Singing in Spanish, the Grammy winner teases, “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe.”

The verse translates to: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”

Fans began to wonder whether the lyrics were aimed at Booker, 26, who has played for the Phoenix Suns since joining the NBA in 2015.

Elsewhere in the song, the Latin Grammy winner appears to give Jenner, 27, a shout-out by rapping, “Las de escorpio son peligro.” The nod to “Scorpio women” could be in reference to Jenner’s November birthday.

The “Tití Me Preguntó” artist has been linked to the reality star since February when the pair were spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant after what appeared to be a double date with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Weeks later, Jenner and the rapper were seen leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles together.

Amid rumors that his former flame has moved on, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Booker cut ties with Jenner on Instagram. “Devin Booker unfollowed Kendall 👀. Guess the ‘we still friends’ act was good as long as none of them started seeing someone new too publicly,” one Reddit user theorized in February.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA athlete were first linked in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome were hooking up but not “serious,” with a source adding, “[They’re] just having fun with each other.”

Nearly one year later, the duo made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021. Jenner and the Michigan native remained relatively low-key about their relationship before calling it quits in June 2022.

“[They’re] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” an insider exclusively told Us of the breakup.

Despite pressing pause on their relationship, the California native and the Olympian were spotted together multiple times in the weeks after their split. By August 2022, they were officially back together.

The reconciliation was brief, with a source exclusively telling Us in November 2022 that Jenner and Booker had split for good. “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” the insider noted.

Neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny have publicly commented on their rumored romance, but their connection appears to be heating up. “They’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month.

The E! alum wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” after her split from Booker, but her feelings for the “Party” singer are “starting to grow,” per the insider. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him.”