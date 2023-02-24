A little sisterly ribbing. Kim Kardashian trolled Kendall Jenner over rumors that a Photoshop fail caused her hand to look strange in a recent photo.

“Long handed @kendalljenner on the lense [sic],” the Skims cofounder, 42, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 24, alongside several snaps taken by her supermodel sibling, 27. In the photos, the Selfish author wore a skimpy white bikini and posed on a set of concrete stairs leading to a beach.

Earlier this month, the 818 Tequila founder sparked speculation that she’d Photoshopped a bikini snap because of the way her hand looked in one picture. “What up with that hand tho,” one confused social media user commented via Instagram on February 11. Other fans took a joking approach, with one writing, “Why the long hand?”

Days later, Jenner enlisted her friend Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) to help her disprove rumors that she’d altered the photos. “[For anyone] sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally!” the Rhode Skin founder, 26, exclaimed in an Instagram Story on February 15, zooming in on her pal’s hand as she bent and moved it.

“This is live,” Bieber added in the clip, which she captioned with multiple alien and spaceship emojis, writing, “Been had long ass hands x fingers.”

Jenner and her sisters have long fended off rumors that they edit their social media photos, occasionally clapping back when fans get it wrong. Last year, Kardashian subtly denied speculation that she and her siblings didn’t actually pose together at the family’s Christmas party when she shared seemingly unedited footage of the group having their picture taken.

On the other side of the spectrum, the reality star admitted to Photoshopping a picture that showed her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago, and Khloé Kardashian‘s 4-year-old daughter, True, hanging out at Disneyland. Kim later confessed that Kylie Jenner‘s 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, was actually the person with Chicago, but the beauty mogul, 25, was taking a break from social media at the time. Stormi’s outfit, however, matched Kim’s chosen Instagram “aesthetic” at the time, so she engaged in a little bit of editing wizardry.

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that the Photoshop job was so skillful that Khloé, 38, initially thought Kim had taken True to Disneyland without her knowledge. In April 2022, the former Kocktails With Khloé host posted snaps of True’s real first trip to the theme park, which took place months after the one that was attended by Stormi.

“Welllppp I f–ked this one up,” Khloé tweeted after the mixup in April 2022. “Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂.”