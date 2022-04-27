These are their confessions. The Kardashian-Jenner family has spent over a decade being accused of heavily Photoshopping and Facetuning their photos on social media — and sometimes, they openly admit to it.

Khloé Kardashian in particular has copped to heavily editing her pictures. In 2016, the Good American founder called Facetune “life-changing” in an interview with Chelsea Handler.

“It’s not real, you are presenting to the world what you want them to believe you are. It’s amazing,” she said at the time. “I think our society nowadays is so caught up on getting validation from the social world that no one really knows, so they post these things.”

Khloé and Kim Kardashian have even owned up to altering photos of their kids on social media. The Kocktails with Khloé alum’s daughter, True, has even been added into the family’s Disneyland posts on Instagram multiple times.

In April 2022, the Kardashians star told fans that she superimposed True, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, into photos taken of Kim’s daughter Chicago earlier that year. “Welllppp I f—ked this one up,” Khloé joked via Twitter at the time.

Weeks later, Kim revealed that she also Photoshopped True into more images from the same trip. The KKW Beauty founder replaced Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, with pictures of True because the Kylie Cosmetics mogul didn’t want her older sister to post the photos of Stormi.

Still, the Kardashians are also quick to shoot down accusations of Photoshop fails when necessary — like when Kim clapped back at followers who believed she edited out her belly button in an April 2022 photo shoot.

“Come on guys. Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”

Khloé too has frequently called out trolls via social media.

In May 2020, after posting an Instagram photo of herself — which made headlines after thousands of followers claimed the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s face looked significantly different — Khloé had something to say when a fan asked what caused her ever-changing look.

“My weekly face transplant clearly,” she retorted at the time.

Two months later, the Revenge Body alum hit back again after a social media user told her that she looked unrecognizable in an August 2020 photo.

“Who is that on the right?” the follower wrote, to which the reality star replied, “Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”

Scroll down for all of the times the Kardashians admitted to Photoshopping their pictures: