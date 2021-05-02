Peek-a-boo! Khloé Kardashian gave her followers a glimpse of her morning routine on Saturday, May 1, while wearing a blue sports bra and leggings.

“Good morning, good morning and happy Saturday,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, said in the Instagram Story video while making her coffee. “Gosh, I don’t even know what day it is. … Clearly my brain is not working yet.”

The reality star also sported a gold “Koko” necklace as she told her followers about Dose&Co and how she implements collagen into her routine. Kardashian’s stomach could be seen as she mixed it into her coffee and spoke into the camera.

The E! personality’s video came one month after an unretouched bikini photo of herself was wiped from the Internet.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Brands, explained in an April statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

The California native subsequently showed her body in an Instagram Live, saying, “As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author added that she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there,” noting, “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore.”

Khloé’s friend Chrissy Teigen told Andy Cohen that the scandal “frustrated” her, even affecting her own body image.

“I went, like, a million different ways [with] it,” the Cravings author, 35, said during her Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on April 20. “I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like.”