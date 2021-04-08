Nothing but love! Khloé Kardashian received waves of support from her family, friends and fans after sharing an “unretouched and unfiltered” look at her body on Wednesday, April 7.

The 36-year-old Good American cofounder issued a statement on Instagram days after a bathing suit pic posted to social media without her permission went viral. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” Kardashian wrote. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

Reflecting on the “pressure, constant ridicule and judgment” she’s faced in the spotlight since Keeping Up With the Kardashians began in 2007, the reality star admitted “you never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is.” She added, “This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.”

Two days prior, chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Brands Tracy Romulus addressed the “private” photo, telling the New York Post‘s Page Six that it was “posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.” Though she believed it was a “beautiful” snapshot, Romulus said “it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

This isn’t the first time that Khloé has drawn attention with her ever-changing look, but she fired back like never before on Wednesday, showing off her curves in a nearly nude mirror selfie. She later went on Instagram Live with the help of Kim, 41, who filmed as her sister danced and pulled up her shirt to put her body on full display.

“PS yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped 😝,” Khloé joked via Instagram as she was met with supportive comments from Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Other stars — including Chrishell Stause and Stassi Schroeder — praised the Revenge Body host for her honesty. “You are GORGEOUS!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, wrote in the comments section.

