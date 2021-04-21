A complicated situation. Chrissy Teigen revealed that Khloé Kardashian’s photoshop scandal affected her own body image to the point where she discussed it with her therapist.

“I went, like, a million different ways [with] it,” the model, 35, said during the Tuesday, April 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like.”

The youngest Kardashian sister, 36, made headlines earlier this month when she asked for a leaked, unfiltered bikini photo of herself to be removed from the internet.

Although the photo was ultimately deleted, fans were quick to respond to the reality star, saying the image was beautiful. However, the Revenge Body host noted that it was her right to decide how she wants to be portrayed — especially as someone who has struggled with accepting her body throughout her life.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram on April 7. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

While the Chrissy’s Court alum understood where the Good American owner was coming from, she could also see a different side to the situation.

“You get frustrated because you look at Khloé and, of course, you’re like, ‘You’re so beautiful. You’re so strong.’ And the change that she’s made to her body, she’s so proud of and everybody’s so proud of. And you want someone to be like, ‘F—k yes, this is my body in any light,’” the cookbook author continued on Tuesday.

The Utah native thoroughly understands the harm that social media has caused when it comes to body image. Still, she he hopes fans can take a more nuanced look at her friend’s situation.

“I think there can be two truths, and I think the internet often forgets there are two truths,” Teigen said. “They can’t possibly believe that someone would not want this photo out but also be proud of this photo.”

The Lip Sync Battle host also noted that she wants to use her platform to help other women feel more confident in their own skin.

“I know that if something like that happened to me, I would want people to know that this is a strong powerful photo of myself, and I’m proud of it,” Teigen continued. “It’ll go down in history — the negative things I’ve thought of myself when I should’ve thought I’m powerful. … It’s what we’ve done to ourselves and it’s something I try to work through every day. It’s the industry I’ve been in so long, and all you can do is hope for other people to not have to go through this.”