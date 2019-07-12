Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Never Can Win’ When It Comes to Body-Shamers





Chrissy Teigen is brushing off her latest body-shamers after a photo of her swimsuit-clad physique became a meme.

In the pic, Teigen, 33, and her husband, John Legend, are in a hot tub, with the singer’s contorted face looking in the general direction of her rear end. “When it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn’t have any ass,” the meme caption reads.

After one Twitter user sent it to Teigen, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model seemed to take it in stride. “It’s been 13 years and he knew the first night we met,” she replied, adding a smiling emoticon.

When a second user posted the same photo — writing “I’m f—kin crying bruh” — Teigen became defensive.

“Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped Instagrams,” she tweeted on Thursday, July 11. “I’ve had no ass forever. Is this new news to some of you?”

In a follow-up tweet, the Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote, “F—kin lames wouldn’t be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!“

In response, the second user tried to downplay the meme, writing, “We laughing at his face ma. That’s what make the pic funny. Stay blessed.”

“His face, looking at my ass, so nah,” Teigen replied. “I see the comments you know. still enjoy you.”

But her Twitter opponent wasn’t done. “Ma’am,” the user wrote. “If he wasn’t in the pic, the pic wouldn’t be funny. You know that right?”

“Yeah,” Teigen responded. “His grossed out face looking at my ass. You don’t need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. You were clowning on me or his look at me. that’s all.”

The cookbook author also contended with body-shaming in April, when a Twitter user called her chubby. “I hate to say this but…you are not a small person?” Teigen wrote back. “Also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!