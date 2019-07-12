Too sweet! It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen loves to cook, and it’s clear that she’s eager to pass one of her favorite hobbies onto her daughter Luna, 3.

On Thursday, July 11, the Bring the Funny judge, 33, and her look-alike toddler each channeled their inner chefs by crafting some homemade chocolate in their California kitchen. “Chrissy Wonka and the chocolate factory,” Teigen said on Instagram Stories as she showed off respective bowls of melted milk and white chocolate along with a handful of chocolate-making tools. “It’s happening.”

The Cravings author also gave her social media followers a look at some of the sweet fillings she had prepared, including warm caramel and peanut butter nougat. “Making candy bars for the first and last time ever,” she added on Twitter.

Little Luna, who donned a blue princess dress for her chocolate-making session, got very involved in the process. At one point, the toddler took a pipet and filled a mold with some milk chocolate. “Good job,” a proud Teigen exclaimed in the background.

John Legend even got in on the sweet bonding activity as well. The musician joked that his creation was a “very novel concept.” Added the “All of You” singer: “I put chocolate together with peanuts, and caramel and nougat.”

“Who’s done that?” he asked, as Teigen pointed out that his treat “sounds a lot like a Snickers.”

Though the final products looked very tasty, it doesn’t seem like Teigen is all that eager to repeat the process. “I look terrible but the chocolate is a beauty,” she tweeted. “But yeah, I am never doing this again.”

Scroll down to see the Stephens family’s chocolate treats!