Caught red-handed! Khloé Kardashian accidentally admitted that October 2021 Instagram photos of her 4-year-old daughter, True, at Disneyland were actually Photoshopped.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, posted Instagram Story photos of the birthday girl at the theme park on Tuesday, April 12, gushing, “It’s True’s first time at Disneyland! And we’re going on It’s a Small World.”

The social media upload came six months after Kim Kardashian’s Instagram slideshow of her daughter Chicago, 4, and True at Disneyland sparked Photoshop rumors. In one photo, the cousins seemingly sat side-by-side on a teacup ride. The duo rocked Minnie Mouse ears and held Ariel bubble blowers in a second shot.

When a Twitter user pointed out that True taking her first Disneyland trip on Tuesday confirms that the previous pictures were faked, the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted, “Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways … let’s focus on something else. Our show, [The Kardashians], airs in a few days.”

The Good American cocreator did not offer an explanation as to why she and the Selfish author, 41, tried to pass the pictures off as reality.

In True’s actual theme park visit, the birthday girl explored with Khloé’s friend Malika Haqq, and her 2-year-old son, Ace, as well as Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5.

True also rang in her big day with more family and friends on Sunday, April 10, with a cat-themed birthday party.

“I blinked and you are 4!” the Celebrity Apprentice alum gushed via Instagram at the time. “Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True. My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate.”

The little one’s dad, Tristan Thompson, posted throwback photos with True via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, calling her his “princess.”

The 31-year-old athlete gushed, “Happy birthday momma! I love you soo. … Can’t believe my baby is 4. [Your half-brother] Prince and Daddy love you soo much Tutu. We will always protect you. You will always be my No. 1 pick in Fortnite duos momma.”

Keep scrolling for a glimpse of True’s fun-filled Disney day with her family members.