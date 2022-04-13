Daddy’s girl! Tristan Thompson sweetly celebrated his daughter True’s 4th birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday momma!” the athlete, 31, captioned a throwback video of True stroking his face via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 12. “I love you soo Princess. Can’t believe my baby is 4.”

The Canada native went on to post a photo of himself and the birthday girl with his and Jordan Craig’s 5-year-old son, Prince, writing, “Prince and Daddy love you soo much Tutu. We will always protect you. You will always be my No. 1 pick in Fortnite duos momma.”

The professional basketball player shares the little one with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian. Thompson amicably coparents with the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, and they both attended True’s cat-themed birthday bash on Sunday, April 10.

The Good American cocreator also took True to Disneyland on Tuesday with Kim Kardashian, her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5.

“I blinked and you are 4!” the Revenge Body host captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True.”

The Los Angeles native concluded by calling True her “biggest blessing” and “sweetest reward” gushing, “[You’re] the one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate.”

Rob, 35, commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY True!!” Khloé’s friend Malika Haqq added, “You cuties. Happy birthday True!”

Thompson is also the father of a 4-month-old baby boy named Theo. Maralee Nichols gave birth to their son in December 2021. While the NBA player confirmed his paternity in January and told his Instagram followers that he planned to “take full responsibility for [his] actions,” the 31-year-old fitness model’s rep told Us Weekly the following month that Thompson has not met the infant.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” read the February statement. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Keep scrolling to see Thompson’s cute throwbacks with the birthday girl.