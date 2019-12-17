Whatever works! Kim Kardashian was forced to Photoshop one of her and Kanye West’s four children into their family Christmas card this year after a “dramatic” shoot.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, admitted during a Tuesday, December 17, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “North was having a day. She refused to be in the shoot. She was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever, so I said, ‘Fine, you’re not going to be in the card. That’s the decision.’”

While the 6-year-old was “fine” with this, she changed her mind when she woke up. “She was like, ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card,’” the reality star told Ellen DeGeneres. “Thank God the photographer was still in town.”

The KKW Beauty creator, who also shares Saint, 4, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, 7 months, with the rapper, 42, posed without makeup alongside her eldest so she could be added to the shot.

“To teach her a lesson, I would have just left her out,” the host, 61, joked. “That’s what I would have done. That’s why I don’t have kids.”

The Selfish author released her and the rapper’s Christmas card on Friday, December 13. While the entire Kardashian-Jenner family usually poses for a picture together, Kardashian admitted that didn’t happen this year because of “a time thing.”

The Los Angeles native explained, “I couldn’t wrangle everybody and was like, ‘This isn’t my job. I’m not gonna sit here and try to get everyone to do a card. I’m gonna do one with my kids, my husband and my family.’ And even that … was a lot.”

Trying to plan their card was “insane,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday. “Kim and the rest of the family could not really agree on a card this year and so Kim wanted to do her own,” the insider shared. “There are so many schedules and people involved and it was constant arguing and too much stress. Kim and Kayne wanted to do their own thing and have their own vibe and it did not match with the Christmas card that the whole family used to do anymore.”

None of the family members are “leading” or “pushing” for a last-minute joint card, the source added. “Everyone kind of agrees, besides Kris [Jenner] that it is a pain to organize and plan.”