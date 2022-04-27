The truth comes to light! Three months after Kim Kardashian’s Disneyland snaps sparked Photoshop rumors, the reality star admitted to editing the pictures.

“This one needs some serious explaining,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, wrote on her Wednesday, April 27, Instagram Story, referencing January Instagram shots of her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago, and her 4-year-old niece True.

When the Selfish author first posted the social media upload in January, fans pointed out that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter appeared to be added in after the fact. The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, confirmed the rumors earlier this month.

The Good American cocreator told her Instagram followers on April 12 that she had taken True to Disneyland “for the first time” for her birthday, leading fans to point out the previous pictures of the little one at the theme park.

“Welllppp I f–ked this one up,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum tweeted at the time. “Anyways … let’s focus on something else. Our show, [The Kardashians], airs in a few days.”

Kim, for her part, told her Instagram followers on Wednesday that the Photoshop fail was motivated by her “well-planned out” Instagram grid.

“OK OK soooo you know I am all about my aesthetic,” the KKW Beauty creator began. “And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute?”

The Los Angeles native went on to share the original photo of Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, writing, “The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

The Skims creator thanked True for “taking one for the team,” adding, “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for, and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. … I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time.”

Jenner, 24, had been taking a social media hiatus at the time following her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott‘s November 2021 Texas performance led to a mass casualty incident. Ten concertgoers died from injuries suffered at the Astroworld event.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator, who was pregnant with baby No. 2, returned to the social media app in December 2021. The Life of Kylie alum went on to give birth to her and the 30-year-old rapper’s baby boy two months later.

