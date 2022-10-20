An inside look. Kim Kardashian did not hold back about her decision to edit photos while offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the process.

During the Thursday, October 20, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 41, went for a quick getaway to Miami with her sister Khloé Kardashian. While Khloé, 38, wanted to have fun with their friends, Kim kept her focus on work obligations and editing photos of the group from their outings.

“I am approving photos,” the aspiring lawyer explained. “Those were the images from the dinner and inside our Skims pop-up. You have approval of all the images. I don’t trust anybody else to tell me when I look good.”

Kim also offered a glimpse at how she creates content for her social media. “Because we are in Miami and it is a whole different setting, I try to kill as many birds with one stone as possible. Of course, I put on a Skims bikini and took photos just in the glam room with the pretty background,” she said. “You guys always like the Instagram grid and that is a business.”

The Selfish author’s insight comes after she previously slammed Photoshop claims. Earlier this year, Kim addressed accusations that she erased her belly button from a photo.

“Come on guys. Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” she wrote via her Instagram Story in April, before joking, “Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”

That same month, the reality star opened up about her decision to Photoshop Khloe’s 4-year-old daughter, True, over Kylie Jenner‘s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. Kim originally received backlash in January after she shared snaps from a trip to Disneyland that the Good American cofounder called into question when she took her daughter to the theme park “for the first time” three months later.

“Welllppp I f–ked this one up,” Khloé tweeted in April. “Anyways … let’s focus on something else. Our show, [The Kardashians], airs in a few days.”

Kim, for her part, explained why she chose to replace Stormi with True, writing, “The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed.”

At the time, Kim thanked her niece for “taking one for the team” by helping keep her “well-planned out” Instagram theme going. “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for, and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid,” she added. “I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time.”

Scroll down for more of Kim’s commentary about her body and social media: