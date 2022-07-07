Perfecting her image. Kim Kardashian has established herself as the ultimate American beauty icon since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007.

“I really genuinely care about looking good,” the KKW Beauty founder told Allure for their August 2022 cover story. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Despite her candor about how much appearance matters to her, Kardashian has refuted certain plastic surgery rumors over the years. “I never had my nose done,” the reality television star revealed while getting her makeup done during the February 2019 Masterclass by Mario Dedivanovic. “Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.”

The SKIMS CEO further denied making any changes to her face, besides Botox, during her 2022 Allure interview. “I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips,” she told the outlet.

Kardashian added that she’d shied away from cosmetic procedures that would make her unrecognizable. “I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse,” she said.

Despite the California native’s reluctance to undergo certain procedures, she’s willing to try unconventional methods to look her best. In March 2013, she shared a bloody Instagram selfie after getting a “vampire facial,” which combines microdermabrasion with a mask of platelet-rich plasma.

Kardashian later admitted that the experience was uncomfortable during a 2018 post on her website. “It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It’s the one treatment that I’ll never do again,” she shared at the time.

Though unwilling to don a mask of her own blood a second time, the socialite made headlines in June 2022 for revealing just how far she would go to stay young.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” Kardashian told The New York Times. “I just might.”

Keep scrolling to see the beauty guru’s plastic surgery confessions over the years: