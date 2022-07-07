Setting the record straight. Kim Kardashian opened up about the work she’s had done to her face — and what she’s stayed away from.

“A little bit of Botox. But I’ve chilled, actually,” Kardashian, 41, told Allure when asked about her facial cosmetic procedure history for their August cover story. The Kardashians star added, “I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

Although the KKW Beauty founder was adamant about her lack of cosmetic adjustments, she admitted to putting a lot of thought into her appearance.

“I care. I really genuinely care about looking good,” she told the outlet. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Kardashian previously admitted to getting butt injections after she was photographed with a dent in her derrière, but for psoriasis treatment rather than vanity. “I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt,” she explained during an Instagram livestream in 2016. “One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course I get a huge indent on my butt,” the SKIMS CEO explained.

Kardashian has come under fire at times for her body transformations. After revealing that she dropped 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress for the 2022 Met Gala, the California native was accused of perpetuating unhealthy diet culture. During a June appearance on Today, Kardashian told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she was down a total of 21 pounds since beginning her journey to fit into the historical garment.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress?” Lili Reinhart wrote via her Instagram Story after the prestigious May event. “So wrong. So f–ked on 100s of levels.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has defended her weight loss, comparing it to actors going on diets to portray certain characters. “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life,” she told Allure. “I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lose weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

