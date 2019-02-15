Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Nose Job Rumors Once Again

Kim Kardashian is sick and tired of hearing about her nose job and wants to set the record straight once and for all.

During a makeup masterclass with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, the reality star responded to the rumors that she’s gotten a nose job.

“I never had my nose done,” ET online reported she said. “Everyone thought I did, and I said, ‘Wait until I have kids because your real features come out.'”

According to Dedivanovic, she hides the small bump on her nose using strategic contouring. She added, “Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow, the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others.”

Since these rumors have been floating around for some time now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to clarify her statement after the Daily Mail tweeted, “Kim Kardashian again insists she has never had a nose job as she explains that her ‘real features’ came out after having North and Saint.”

She responded that she didn’t say her real features came out after having kids. “I said you will see when I have kids, they will have the same nose as me,” she Tweeted on February 13.

This mini Twitter feud comes only a couple weeks after the publication published a story that she was having a “bad skin day.” She quickly clapped back on the social media platform, explaining it was a psoriasis flare-up on her face.

Kim isn’t the only one in the family that’s made news because of a nose job. Back in July 2018, the Khloe Kardashian revealed that one day she wanted to get a nose job because she thinks about it every day. “But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour,” she continued in an Instagram comment.

It’s no secret the Kardashian women know how to contour to their advantage.

