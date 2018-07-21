Khloé Kardashian is looking to make more than just internal changes. One day after apologizing for using the R-word in an Instagram Live Story on her account on Thursday, July 19, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted to fans that she’s contemplating a nose job.

The Good American designer, 34, responded to several followers who left comments inquiring about her nose on a photo she posted on Friday, July 20, that showed her in profile.

“Did she really get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring,” one wrote. “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it every day,” the Revenge Body host confessed in response. “But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.”

Kardashian also revealed that her nose has changed shape since having 3-month-old baby True. In response to another comment about whether she had gone under the knife or just had good contouring, she wrote, “Great contouring! We do go overboard but my nose spread during pregnancy so I’m just waiting for it to go back lol.”

Fans subsequently flooded her with messages of love and encouragement. “You’re gorgeous no need to have your nose done!” one wrote, as another quipped, “@khloekardashian you are beautiful just how you are.”

The entrepreneur has made no secret of her views on plastic surgery, telling Cosmopolitan in March 2016: “I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we’re all putting on a f–king mask basically every day anyway. When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it — that should be your own personal decision.”

Followers had something else to critique on Thursday, however, when the Kardashians Konfidential co-author captured herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian using the R-word while attempting to figure out how to connect their smartphones. “Yes, you can, you f–king retard,” Kourtney, 39, was heard saying off-camera, to which her sibling answered, “Are you f–king retarded?”

Khloé addressed outraged fans on Friday with a Tweet: “Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today.”

She did not delete the video.

