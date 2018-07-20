Khloé Kardashian is sorry. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star apologized after coming under fire for using the R-word during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, July 19.

Khloé, 34, became frustrated while trying to connect her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s smartphone with her own before a morning workout. “Yes, you can, you f–king retard,” Kourtney, 39, was heard saying off-camera. As they continued to configure their devices, Khloé responded, “Are you f–king retarded?”

Over on Twitter, several fans called out the sisters for using the pejorative term. “@khloekardashian did a live insta today using a discriminatory word. Retarded, what we call the R-word,” one user tweeted. “I love the Kards but this shocked me & is repulsive.”

Another fan wrote, “I was watching your livestream on Instagram until you said the ‘r’ word. You should pay more attention to your word choices especially since you have a huge following&don’t know who you could be offending. If [your daughter] True had a disability you would use a different word @khloekardashian.”

Not long after, Khloé responded to the second tweeter with an apology. “Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that?” she wrote. “You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today.”

Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! 😞 much love today — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 20, 2018

The Good American designer has yet to take down her Instagram Live video as of Friday, July 20.

Khloé has been very candid with her fans since she welcomed daughter True on April 12 with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Months after the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was caught cheating on the then-pregnant reality star, she broke her silence on Twitter. “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Khloé wrote on June 25. “I’m proud of my strength.”

