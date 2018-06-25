Responding to her critics. Khloé Kardashian spoke out for the first time publicly regarding her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson after he was caught cheating on her with multiple women during her pregnancy.

“I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” a fan named “Queen Persia” via Twitter wrote on Monday, June 25. “she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.”

Kardashian, 33, was quick to reply, tweeting, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Footage emerged of Thompson, 27, getting too close to other women on April 10, just two days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in Cleveland. Us Weekly later confirmed that the NBA star cheated on Kardashian with at least five different women during her pregnancy. Despite the drama, a source confirmed to Us on May 4 that the pair are “fully back together” after dealing with the fallout of the scandal.

The Good American cofounder, who returned to Los Angeles with Thompson earlier this month, also fought back against reports that claimed she and Thompson had a “tense” dinner over the weekend.

“You make up anything!! I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!!” Kardashian tweeted on Monday in response to a report about the couple’s dinner date from the night before. “Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

The Revenge Body host added: “My little mama goes to bed at 8. So I have a few hours to enjoy ‘being an adult’ but truthfully I would rather just stay home with her. But I tried last night lol.”

Other social media users pointed out that Kardashian was sporting a large diamond ring during her Sunday, June 24, date night with Thompson at BOA Steakhouse, but it is unclear if the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s new bling is an engagement ring or not.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on June 19 that the cheating scandal will be addressed on the upcoming 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!