There are no secrets on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian will address her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s headline-making cheating scandal on the upcoming 15th season of the E! reality series, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” a source close to Kardashian notes. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

A second source tells Us that the reality star, 33, promised the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, that his “cheating scandal won’t be a huge story line,” but he would prefer that it isn’t brought up at all.

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloé has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” the second insider explains. “No one has heard from Khloé directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

Though the controversy will be addressed, Us previously confirmed that Thompson himself will not appear on KUWTK. “Khloé could actually care less about whether or not he does,” a source revealed on June 1. “She is focused on trying to rebuild the trust in the relationship.”

News broke in mid-April that the athlete had been cheating on Kardashian with multiple women since at least November while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. The Good American designer gave birth just two days after the first photos and videos emerged of Thompson being unfaithful.

The couple remained in Cleveland amid the controversy. They returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, June 16, and went out to dinner together at Nobu Malibu the following night.

With reporting by Jen Heger.

