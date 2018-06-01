Cameras rolling? Not exactly. Tristan Thompson will not appear in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a source close to Khloé Kardashian, Thompson will not be filming for the E! reality series in the near future.

“Tristan didn’t appear a lot on Keeping Up With The Kardashians when his relationship with Khloé was solid, so it’s no surprise he has told her that he won’t be filming in the future for the show,” another source tells Us.

Kardashian, 33, is not upset about the NBA player’s decision, though. “Khloé could actually care less about whether or not he does [the show]. She is focused on trying to rebuild the trust in the relationship,” the insider reveals.

Thompson, 27, appeared on KUWTK before news broke that he cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their 1-month-old daughter, True. E! declined to comment on the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s status on the show.

More recently, Thompson got in a fight with Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31. Many Twitter users believed the spat stemmed from trash talk about the athlete cheating on Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner told Us exclusively on Thursday that her daughter will soon be returning home to Los Angeles for good.

The Revenge Body host defended what one person deemed her “passive” reaction to Thompson’s infidelity on Wednesday, May 30. “Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings,” she replied on Twitter. “Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

