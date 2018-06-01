Is it about Khloé? Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson got into a fight with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31 — and social media users were quick to make the drama about him being unfaithful to Khloé Kardashian.

“draymond said drake a better dad than tristan thompson,” one user tweeted, referring to Pusha T’s allegations that Drake secretly fathered a child with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

“*watching Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green get into it* Madison- I bet they were talking s—t about him cheating on Khloe Kardashian,” another fan quipped.

A third user wrote, “Tristan Thompson was ejected because the ref was mad he cheated on Khloe, and Draymond told Thompson he made sure Khloe was taken care of. #nbafinals #nbafinals2018#strengthinnumbers.”

Thompson, 27, was called for a flagrant foul with seconds left in overtime of Thursday’s game, and was subsequently ejected from the game. Before he walked off the court, he shoved the ball in Green’s face and the two men exchanged words. It’s possible that Thompson could be suspended for Game 2 of the playoffs, which is set for Sunday, June 3, because of his actions.

“I contested a shot that shouldn’t have been taken,” Thompson told reporters after the game. ”I mean, it’s like the unspoken rule in the NBA: If you’re up by 10 or 11 with about 20 seconds left, you don’t take that shot.”

Kardashian, 33, meanwhile, gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl named True, on April 12, two days after footage emerged of the NBA star with multiple other women. Us Weekly confirmed on April 13 that Thompson had cheated on the reality star with at least five women during her pregnancy. While Kardashian has yet to publicly address the cheating allegations, she did respond to a troll on Wednesday, May 30, who criticized her “passive [Instagram] posts” seemingly referring to the scandal.

“Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings,” Kardashian wrote. “Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

While a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Thompson is “emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations” and the NBA playoffs, Kris Jenner told Us on Thursday that her daughter is “great” and will be home from Cleveland “soon.” Earlier this month, another insider confirmed to Us that the pair are “fully back together.”

Scroll through to see other social media reactions to Thompson’s behavior on Thursday night:

Maybe Tristan Thompson wouldn’t of got ejected if he didn’t cheat on Khloe #nbafinals2018 — Hayley Cooper (@hayleycooper28) June 1, 2018

Tristan Thompson should’ve learned by now that cameras have a way of catching him do these things. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 1, 2018

Tristan Thompson showing more action against Draymond than when he was cheating on Khloe. #NBAFinals — LaMar Gafford (@lamargafford) June 1, 2018

*Ref blows whistle gives Tristan Thompson a Flagrant 2 "THAT ONE WAS FOR KHLOE!" — alliecorids (@alliecorids) June 1, 2018

Tristan Thompson got ejected because he cheated on Khloe Kardashian. It’s really the only explanation…. — Brittnee Lee (@Brittnee5989) June 1, 2018

can't believe tristan thompson got kicked out of the game ln for cheating on khloe — Nina Sapers (@joandidion) June 1, 2018

