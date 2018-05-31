Pusha T called Drake a “deadbeat” dad in his new diss track “The Story of Adidon,” in which he claims that the “God’s Plan” rapper secretly fathered a child with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

But it turns out that Drake is quite the opposite. Us Weekly can confirm that he has been financially supporting Brussaux since she became pregnant with their alleged son, Adonis. Additionally, Drake plans to take a DNA test to find out whether he is the dad. TMZ was first to report the news.

The three-time Grammy winner and the French artist were spotted having dinner together at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam in late January 2017. Three months later, she told TMZ that she was pregnant and claimed to have text messages of Drake instructing her to have an abortion.

🤯🤩🤓 A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophiebrussaux) on Feb 16, 2018 at 2:54am PST

In response, his rep told Us at the time, “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. These claims have always proven to be unfounded. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

Enter Pusha T. The 41-year-old MC made headlines on Tuesday, May 29, with the release of “The Story of Adidon,” on which he raps, “Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother … A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap / We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat motherf–ka, playin’ border control / Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.”

Drake has not publicly addressed Pusha T’s allegation, but he did explain the blackface photo of himself that his longtime rap rival used as the cover art for the song.

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question,” he said in a statement posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 30. “This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!