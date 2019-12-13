



Looking back. Kim Kardashian reflected on her dangerous births and her long journey to recovery in a Thursday, December 12, Skims video.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, explained in the Instagram footage. “The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early. After I delivered, my placenta never came out, so that’s called placenta accreta. My placenta grew inside my uterus and that is what women die from in childbirth.”

The reality star went on to say, “After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter. After that, I actually had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did from the inside. From the outside I was filming and [doing] photo shoots. I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice.’”

The E! personality and her husband, Kanye West, went on to welcome daughter Chicago, now 22 months, in January 2018, followed by son Psalm, now 7 months, in May. Both were delivered via gestational carriers.

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates,” the Los Angeles native gushed at the end of Thursday’s video. “I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it.”

On a September 2018 episode of KUWTK, the KKW Beauty creator admitted that she was “nervous” to add babies to her brood without birthing them herself. “It’s crazy how … instantly when the baby came out, there was no weird feeling that I was so nervous about, [like] ‘Am I gonna feel the same way?’” the Selfish author explained at the time. “It was the same exact feeling [as with the other kids]. That was instantly a relief for me, because that’s what I was most nervous about, and I just feel lucky that I’ve had such a good experience with surrogacy.”

She and the “Heartless” rapper, 42, wed in Florence in 2014.