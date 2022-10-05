Shutting it down. Khloé Kardashian attempted to set the record straight as fans noticed something odd about a photo taken of her in a Paris hotel room.

After a picture of the 38-year-old Kardashians star in a slimming black bodysuit made the rounds on social media, some users began to question the photo’s origin. “No bc someone send me a screenshot of it ACTUALLY on her feed/the actual post bc… i’m confused,” one fan tweeted on Tuesday, October 4.

The California native chimed in as speculation grew, replying via Twitter, “I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean… The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣.”

However, Kardashian’s defense didn’t exactly dispel the drama. When fans called her out for seemingly blaming the Photoshop fail on her team, she cleared the air once again. “Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote on Tuesday.

In the glamorous snap, taken during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian posed in a black Balenciaga ensemble with one leg propped on a chair and her arms draped over the edge of a fireplace. The Good American cofounder’s waist appeared to be disproportionately small, and some fans believed her curves were manipulated.

While the pic in question has since been deleted, Kardashian has been sharing updates from her adventures in France during the fashion extravaganza. “It’s giving Kris Jenner energy,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos as she lounged in a white bathrobe with a glass of champagne in hand.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been outspoken online when it comes to editing photos over the years. In April 2021, she issued a lengthy statement about body image after an unflattering bathing suit photo was wiped from the internet.

“You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me. … My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore.”

Her transformation recently became a topic of conversation after Kim Kardashian brought up concerns about her sister’s weight during an episode of The Kardashians. “You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie — not that I’m trying to out them — but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” the 41-year-old told Khloé in the Thursday, September 29, episode. “I said, ‘I think she’s a bit stressed.'”

Khloé appeared to be honored by the comment as Kim continued, “I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.'”