Shutting down the mom-shamers. Khloé Kardashian fired back at a troll who questioned the way she parents her two children.

“When do you spend time with your kids?” a social media user asked the Good American cofounder, 38, in the comments of an Instagram post on Monday, September 12. Kardashian quickly clapped back at the user with her trademark candor, replying, “When they’re awake, baby doll.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has frequently stood up against people who have attempted to mom-shame her, starting from when daughter True, now 4, was just a few months old. When a troll claimed in July 2018 that the then-infant — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — was “not cute at all”, the Hulu personality slammed them for sharing such a “disgusting” comment.

“What self-respecting adult would comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “[I have] no respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?”

In March 2021, the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained that she and her sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — do their best to support each other as mothers without judgement. “There are always challenges with raising kids but I’m so fortunate to have such a strong family support group,” Khloé told Australia’s Gritty Pretty magazine at the time. “We also know that we have individual families and don’t like to give a lot of advice, unless it’s solicited.”

She continued: “We never mom-shame. We hate a shamer.”

During the interview, the former Revenge Body host explained that she doesn’t let her busy schedule prevent her from focusing on being a mom. “We will always have dinner together before we do her bedtime routine,” Khloé said. “The most fulfilling part of motherhood is watching True grow up and become her own person. Hearing her voice and seeing her use her voice more and more.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this year that the reality star was expecting baby no. 2 with Thompson, 31, via surrogate. The off-on couple’s son arrived in August and Khloé opened up for the first time about raising two kids during an interview with Elle. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything [about being a parent], even the hard parts,” she told the outlet last month. “My kids challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”

The California native added: “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Last month, a source exclusively told Us that Khloé — who is the primary parent of both children following her 2021 split from the NBA player and his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols — is on cloud nine after the birth of her son. “Khloé and the baby are doing well,” the insider said in August. “She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.”