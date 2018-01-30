Sisters gotta stick together! Khloe Kardashian is not going to let anyone stand in the way of Kim Kardashian’s happiness.

The 33-year-old Revenge Body star defended Kim after the Selfish author faced criticism for posting a series of photos that showed off Kim’s new braided hairdo, leading some to accuse her of “cultural appropriation.” Kim also took heat for sharing multiple racy shots of herself that same day.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨,” she tweeted on Monday, January 29.

Seemingly referring to the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s response to Lindsay Lohan’s comment earlier that day, Khloe added: “Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”

As previously reported, Lohan commented on one of Perez Hilton’s Instagram posts, calling Kim’s braids “confusing,” and the reality star didn’t miss a beat to retaliate.

“@linsdaylohan you know what’s confusing…..your sudden foreign accent,” Kim wrote in response, alluding to the faux British twang that the actress debuted back in October 2016 at the opening of Lohan’s Greek nightclub.

Khloe — who is about seven months pregnant with her first child — has been vocal on social media recently. On Sunday, January 28, the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted her request to be left alone as she travels between Los Angeles and Cleveland where her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cavaliers.

“Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now. It’s the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous,” she wrote. “Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be quiet if you must.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the two were expecting their first child together, and Khloe later confirmed in an Instagram post in December.

And she’s not the only sister whose family is growing. Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate on January 15. Meanwhile, their younger sister Kylie Jenner is also pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

