We didn’t see this one coming! After Lindsay Lohan commented on Perez Hilton’s Instagram calling Kim Kardashian’s braids “confusing,” the reality star retaliated by describing Lohan’s vaguely British accent the same way.

Kardashian posted a photo to social media on Monday, January 29, of her new hair with the caption “BO WEST,” seemingly inspired by Bo Derek. The KKW Beauty creator is facing backlash and being accused of cultural appropriation from fans for her cornrows. Amid the controversy, Lohan took to Hilton’s Instagram to write “I am confused” when the blogger asked followers for their thoughts on Kardashian’s new ‘do.

“@linsdaylohan you know what’s confusing…..your sudden foreign accent,” Kardashian, 37, replied.

As previously reported, the Mean Girls actress, 31, showcased her bizarre new accent for the first time in October 2016 at the opening of her Greek nightclub. A month later, a video of the event surfaced and fans were confused by her new voice. Lohan previously spoke about her accent during an interview with the Daily Mail.

“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” Lohan said in November 2016. “I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.”

Fans quickly pointed out the Instagram exchange between Kardashian and Lohan on Twitter.

“I AM LIVING FOR THIS @KimKardashian YASSSS get us the answers we deserve,” one fan wrote.

Another user tweeted, “Lindsay Lohan commented ‘I’m confused’ under a photo of Kim Kardashian’s braids and she replied with this comment. I am DECEASED.”

Lohan has yet to respond to Kardashian’s reply.

