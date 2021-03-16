Keeping it to themselves! Khloé Kardashian revealed there is one thing all of her sisters agree on when it comes to parenting — mom-shaming is a no-no.

“There are always challenges with raising kids but I’m so fortunate to have such a strong family support group,” Kardashian, 36, told Australia’s Gritty Pretty magazine in its March 2021 cover story. “We also know that we have individual families and don’t like to give a lot of advice, unless it’s solicited.”

The Good America cofounder, who shares 2-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson, added: “We never mom-shame. We hate a shamer.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted that her busy schedule doesn’t keep her from spending quality time with her little one, including carving out time in the morning and evening together.

“We will always have dinner together before we do her bedtime routine,” she said. “The most fulfilling part of motherhood is watching True grow up and become her own person. Hearing her voice and seeing her use her voice more and more.”

The reality star, who became a mother after sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian welcomed their own kids, revealed that no matter how public her life has been, her family and daughter have always come first.

“I want True to love herself and stay true to her values and beliefs,” Khloé told the magazine. “I can’t wait to watch her grow up.”

Fans of the E! series have watched the California native’s motherly instincts blossom over the past 19 seasons, beginning with how close she is with youngest sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie, 23.

“Kim, Kourtney and I felt so maternal over Kendall and Kylie,” she explained. “It’s been so rewarding watching them grow up into these beautiful, strong, confident and successful women.”

After announcing in September 2020 that the show is coming to an end this year with its 20th season, Khloé couldn’t be prouder of what they accomplished together.

“We stayed true to who we were, giving everyone an in-depth, raw look into our big, unique family,” the Revenge Looks Better Naked author said in her March cover story, noting the family has been “organic” and “real” from the beginning.

Earlier this month, Khloé gushed about her boyfriend Thompson, calling him her “best friend” in a tribute for his 30th birthday. In the social media shout-out, the Revenge Body host reflected on how far the couple has come over the past few years after splitting amid the NBA star’s infidelity.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Saturday, March 13. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premieres on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.