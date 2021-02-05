Family of four? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not letting his basketball schedule get in the way of expanding their family, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Khloé is trying for a baby,” the insider says, noting she is “clearly not pregnant right now.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, is “absolutely trying for a sibling for True,” the source adds, saying that “Tristan wants that too.”

Thompson’s recent move to the Boston Celtics will not affect the couple’s baby-making plans, according to the source, who says the Good American cofounder plans to “split her time” to keep her family together.

“Khloé will live in Boston when Tristan is practicing and has home games,” the source explains. “When he’s traveling, she’ll fly back to L.A..”

The Revenge Body host, who shares 2-year-old daughter True with the 29-year-old basketball player, is “in a great place right now,” the insider says. “Khloé and Tristan are solid. Everything in her life is how she wants it.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author expressed her desire to have another child in a new teaser for KUWTK released on Thursday, February 4.

“Every time I post a video, Kim [Kardashian] DMs me and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life,’” Khloé told Thompson in the clip. “In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child. Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long.”

The reality star concluded that since True is growing up fast, she feels like “it’s now time to have another kid.”

The athlete, who is also father of 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, agreed with his girlfriend, saying, “Yup. That’s what I like to hear.”

Khloé further explained that she got a “head start” on freezing her eggs a few months prior in preparation of having another baby.

“I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again,” she added, before Thompson said, “I’m all for it.”

Us exclusively confirmed in August 2020 that the Canada native and the TV personality were back together one year after their split. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the pair would “love” to have another child.

Thompson announced in November 2020 that he signed a two-year deal to join the Boston Celtics as its new center after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons. Following the news, a source told Us that “Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine,” explaining that “Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin