Too cute! Tristan Thompson gushed over girlfriend Khloé Kardashian in the sweetest way possible.

On Sunday, January 10, the 29-year-old Boston Celtics player left an adorable comment beneath his love’s latest Instagram post focused on her Good American brand. “Head to Toe — @goodamerican,” Kardashian, 36, captioned the graphic, as Thompson replied beneath the pic, “My Queen 👑 ❤️ .”

In August 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome reconciled after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic with their 2-year-old daughter, True. A source told Us exclusively that “it is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” but the pair “have spent so much time trying to heal” from their past.

“This isn’t her main focus at this point,” the source continued. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

Kardashian and Thompson have had a rocky journey ever since they began dating in 2016. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was nine months pregnant with their daughter, he was caught cheating on her with several women. Though they stayed together after the scandal, they later split when the NBA star cheated on her with Jordyn Woods — the former BFF of Kylie Jenner — in 2019.

The former Dash owner worked on developing a strong coparenting bond with Thompson after the breakup. Kardashian previously revealed that she learned how to successfully coparent from her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr.

“I always remember, though, how amazing — I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent — that they were so seamless with it,” she said on attorney Laura Wasser’s “Divorce Sucks!” podcast. “I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.”

The Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami alum continued, “For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her.”

An insider told Us in April that Thompson worked very hard to win Khloé back. “Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True,” the source shared. “[He] is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now.”