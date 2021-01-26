No. 1 fan! Khloé Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter, True, adorably cheered for her dad, Tristan Thompson, during his Monday, January 25, Boston Celtics game.

“That’s my Daddy!” the toddler yelled while sitting in bed watching TV with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36. As the little one repeated herself in the Instagram Story video, her mom whooped from behind the camera.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author gave birth to her baby girl in April 2018. While she and the professional basketball player, 29, split the following year when the athlete cheated with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, True’s parents got back together in August 2020.

“She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine. The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship.”

The insider went on to tell Us that the reality star “would love to give True a sibling because she is at the perfect age.”

While the Canada native was “trying to get traded to an L.A./California team” at the time, he signed with the Boston Celtics in November 2020.

“It means a lot. This is one of the most historic franchises in sports,” the NBA player told reporters. “So being able to put the green on, with the history and the amount of legends that played here. And what the city of Boston represents and how the Celtics embody that, each and every night. I think it works hand in hand with the type of player that I am. I think it’s a match made in heaven. It’s about time.”

Kardashian and True joined Thompson in Massachusetts the following month ahead of his first game.

The couple “will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2020. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True. All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

