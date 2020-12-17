Still his biggest cheerleader. Khloé Kardashian joined Tristan Thompson in Boston as he prepares for his first game with the Celtics.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the twosome dined at Zuma in the Four Seasons Hotel on Dalton Street in Boston on Tuesday, December 15, with a film crew.

“They came in around 8:30 p.m. for dinner on Tuesday night, they walked in single file, there was a third member with them, as well as three members of a production crew,” the eyewitness explains. “Cameras were capturing the dinner. Khloé and Tristan were seated in the private dining room, which is surrounded all in glass for their dinner.”

The onlooker adds that Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 29, were “very dressed down” for the occasion: “Tristan wore an all-grey sweatsuit and Khloé was in black, with a very cute winter hat with a pom pom on top. They both ordered several sushi rolls off the menu and stayed for just over two hours.”

The following night, Kardashian shared a pic of a green Celtics cake that read, “Welcome.”

It didn’t take long for the NBA player, who signed with the Boston Celtics last month, to make headlines following his move to Massachusetts. While Thompson was spotted at the same Four Seasons Hotel restaurant on Sunday, December 13, with a “mystery woman,” she was later identified as an estate manager named Julia, who worked with the athlete in the past.

“There was nothing going on. They were just having a regular dinner,” the eyewitness, who was sitting at a nearby table with her husband, told In Touch about the outing. “Tristan and the woman came in together and left together. … They definitely just seem like friends.”

Kardashian and Thompson, who were first linked in 2017, share 2-year-old daughter True. While the duo called it quits in February 2019 after he was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods, Us Weekly confirmed in August that they were back on after living together amid the coronavirus pandemic. After he signed $19 million two-year deal with the Celtics in November, a source told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is supportive of the decision.

“Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” the insider said. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True. All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

While the Celtics’ season is set to begin in Boston on Wednesday, December 23, the center may be on the bench as he battles a hamstring injury.

“It means a lot. This is one of the most historic franchises in sports,” Thompson told reporters earlier this month. “So being able to put the green on, with the history and the amount of legends that played here. And what the city of Boston represents and how the Celtics embody that, each and every night. I think it works hand in hand with the type of player that I am. I think it’s a match made in heaven. It’s about time.”