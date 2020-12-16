Nothing to see here. Tristan Thompson raised eyebrows when he was spotted having dinner with a mystery blonde in Boston earlier this month — but the outing was completely casual.

The 29-year-old basketball player was photographed dining at Zuma, a restaurant inside Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel, on Sunday, December 13, shortly after news broke that he was traded to the Celtics. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Thompson and the woman each dressed down in grey sweatshirts as they sat on opposite sides of their dinner table.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, December 15, that the woman was an estate manager named Julia, who previously helped Thompson secure a home in California. Now, she’s helping the athlete find a perfect place to settle down in Boston with Khloé Kardashian and their 2-year-old daughter, True.

While some fans were quick to suspect the former Cleveland Cavaliers star was up to no good after the photos surfaced online, an onlooker at Zuma told In Touch that the dinner “definitely was not romantic.”

“There was nothing going on. They were just having a regular dinner,” the eyewitness, who was sitting at a nearby table with her husband, added. “Tristan and the woman came in together and left together. … They definitely just seem like friends.”

According to the eyewitness, the twosome arrived at the restaurant around 8 p.m. and left under two hours later after having a drink.

The Canada native began dating Kardashian, 36, in 2016, but the pair called it quits after Thompson was spotted getting cozy with multiple women while the reality star was pregnant. They briefly reunited before splitting once again in February 2019 when Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly broke the news earlier this year that the on-off couple was quarantining together in California amid the coronavirus pandemic, and in August, a source revealed that they were giving their relationship another shot.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” a separate source exclusively revealed in September. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

Thompson signed a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth $19 million in November after nine seasons with the Cavaliers. Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of a gift basket she received from the Massachusetts-based team filled with green merch.

“Khloe & True! Welcome to the team!” a note from the team read. “We wanted to make sure we got you both a starter pack of gear before the season starts. Stay healthy and go green!”

The Revenge Body host gushed over the thoughtful gesture, writing in her Instagram Story, “Thank you so much @celtics!! So sweet of you to include True and I!!! Go green.”