Moving past it. Despite the fact that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian in the past, the pair are able to make light of the situation now.

During the Thursday, November 5, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the designer, 36, expressed how grateful she is for the NBA star, 29. Thompson stepped up to take care of their 2-year-old daughter, True, while Kardashian had to quarantine with coronavirus.

“I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door,” she said during the episode. “Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that.”

During the episode, the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed the character she created while quarantining — a massage pillow wearing sunglasses named Quarantina.

“Oh lord. If you ever need a friend to talk to, I’ll stand outside your window downstairs,” Thompson told her. “You know back in the day when guys would throw rocks at girls’ windows to talk to them? I could always do that. Take it back to the early ’90s!”

Later, when she finally tested negative, Kardashian reunited with True and Tristan, and her ex told her to put on the glasses that were placed on the pillow.

“Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test,” he said. The former Kocktails With Khloé host responded, “Thank God you said, ‘On a test.'”

The pair welcomed their daughter in April 2018, just days after he was caught out with multiple other women. Although Kardashian stayed with the athlete, they split a year later when he cheated again, kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In August, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair are back together and that the Good American cofounder is “hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.