Too cute! Khloé Kardashian fawned over Tristan Thompson via Instagram in a sweet post celebrating his 30th birthday.

On Saturday, March 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, gushed about her boyfriend, calling him her “best friend.”

She captioned a series of photos of them and daughter True Thompson, “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything.”

Kardashian continued, “I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

The Good American cofounder’s post comes after she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that their plans for a second baby are on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pair froze embryos but haven’t been able to move forward with implantation.

“If you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID,” Kardashian said. “They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!’ My plan was to have kids closer in age. But with COVID and everything, my plan [has] been a little delayed.”

She said she “definitely” wants to give True, 2, a sibling. “I have so many brothers and sisters,” Kardashian explained. “I think it’s such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”

The E! personality said she’s done IVF three times and frozen her eggs, calling the latter a “great insurance policy.” She noted, however, that none of them survived when they were defrosted to mix with sperm.

Kardashian and Thompson discussed the idea of freezing embryos during a July 2020 episode of KUWTK. “I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again,” she said at the time. “This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared. … I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs.”

The Boston Celtics player, who is also father to son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, responded, “Yup. That’s what I like to hear. … I’m all for it. I think it’s gonna work.”

Kardashian and Thompson were first linked in September 2016. They broke up in February 2019 after two cheating scandals involving the Canada native. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that they are “back together” and working on growing their family.