Long and winding road! Kim Kardashian reflected on 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, revealing how she’s evolved from season 1 to now.

“I look back and I think, oh, my God, there are so many embarrassing things on TV for the world to see,” Kardashian, 40, said on the Monday, March 15, episode of Good Morning Vogue. “But I’m so grateful for the evolution, because I’ve learned so much.”

Kardashian announced in September 2020 that her family’s time on the E! series would be ending in 2021 with its 20th season. While the decision was tough, the Skims founder explained on Monday how thrilled the whole family is to have lasted so long.

“I’m happy we were able to be on [air] for so long, and for people to see that [evolution],” she told Vogue contributor Jonathan Van Meter. “We didn’t really expect it to go on this long. We were just having fun. I think we’re all so happy we made it to 20 seasons and genuinely so excited.”

The mother of four, who shares North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months, with her estranged husband, Kanye West, noted that filming their lives for so long was actually a blessing.

“To have all of those memories and home videos for almost 15 years … That’s amazing,” she said. “I grew up with so many home videos, because that’s all my dad did. So it’s kind of a continuum of that.”

The KKW Beauty founder revealed that there is one part of rewatching the show from the beginning that surprised both her and her siblings … how their voices have changed.

“That’s the biggest mystery to me and my sisters,” she explained. “We are blown away — it’s the thing that has us absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices. We have completely different voices.”

Kardashian also admitted that although pulling the plug on the series was not easy because of how “sentimental” the family is, the closeness to their crew is what hurt the most about walking away.

“We all really love doing this and we love our crew so much so it was a huge decision for all of us. It was an emotional decision,” she said. “I think my most emotional time was when we told our crew [we weren’t returning]. I was so drained for literally an entire week after that. Our crew is family to us.”

The California native added: “I was super emotional when my audio girl gave me my mic. It was my mic through the first 10 seasons. It’s just really special.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season premieres on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.