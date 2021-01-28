Just stop your crying, as the great Harry Styles says. E! released the first promo for the final season for Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, January 28, chronicling some of the family’s most memorable moments and giving a hint at what’s to come. The promo is set Styles’ hit “Sign of the Times.”

In September 2020, Kim Kardashian announced the end of the series with a statement on behalf of herself, momager Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the KKW Beauty founder said at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Khloé, 36, opened up about the reality show ending in October, noting that she was ready to wrap up, even though she’s “not good with change” in the long run.

“The day it happened, Malika [Haqq] and I were talking throughout the day, because you don’t have to be a main character — you’re still a part of this journey from day one, even if you were in the first episode or not,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said on the “Emergency Contact” podcast at the time. “You’re on this journey with us and just for any chapter to end, that doesn’t mean everything is ending for good. That just means there’s room for another chapter to open.”

In the first promo, emotions are running high. Watch the full video above and scroll through the gallery below for the must-see moments.