Khloé Kardashian is one hot mama! The reality star has consistently heated up Instagram with sexy swimsuit photos, showing off her major bikini body transformation over the years.

For Kardashian, taking bikini photos is an art. The Strong Looks Better Naked author takes great pride in her swimsuit shots, showcasing sultry poses and angles every time. But of course, the key to a steamy bikini snap is the swimsuit. As with her red carpet glam and street style, Kardashian tends to lean on standout pieces when she’s lounging poolside or on vacation.

You can find the Good American cofounder rocking animal print sets, metallic pieces or numbers in vibrant colors — all of which show off her toned physique.

In July 2022, Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with a dreamy beach vacation alongside her famous family, including her daughter True. (She welcomed True in April 2018 with off-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that the NBA star and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum are expecting a second child via surrogate.)

In a carousel of images shared after her birthday getaway, the Kardashians star is seen lounging on a yacht, rocking a black string bikini. “Fun fact: I love Michael McDonald 🎶I Keep Forgettin,🎶” the California native captioned the July 2022 social media post.

As for how she maintains her shape, Kardashian credits her look to a lot of exercise. The TV star works out several times a week, which she said helps her stay in a good headspace. “I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me, and they really just help me get my head right,” she told fans in a video shared via her Instagram Story in July 2021.

Though Kardashian looks practically flawless in every photo she posts, she’s admitted to not always feeling great in her skin. In April 2021, the Revenge Body alum opened up about body confidence after an unauthorized photo of her leaked online. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she began via Instagram at the time.

“But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — regardless of who you are,” the Hulu personality explained.

She continued: “Every day I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful, but I know that it needs to be believed from within. We are all unique and perfect in our way. Whichever way one chooses to be seen. I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

Keep scrolling to see Kardashian’s best bikini moments of all time: