A subtle clapback. Kim Kardashian seemingly reacted to fan speculation that she Photoshopped a snap from her family’s Christmas Eve party that showed her posing with her sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner.

The Skims mogul, 42, shared an unedited video via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 28, that showed her standing with Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris, 67.

The Selfish author previously shared a still image from the posing session via her Instagram grid on Tuesday, December 27, but some followers accused her of heavily editing the photo, with some theorizing that the sisters weren’t even standing next to each other.

“Is Kendall photoshopped into the picture? Feet look off,” wrote one social media user. Another Instagram commenter added: “They look either photoshopped or after a fight 😂.”

Kim didn’t directly address the editing allegations on Wednesday, but her video proved that the sisters did all pose together at the family’s Christmas Eve bash — and in the same order as her original post.

The Hulu personality has previously been open about editing some of her photos, including one that showed her daughter Chicago, 4, at Disneyland with Khloé’s daughter, True, also 4. In April, Kim admitted that True — whom Khloé, 38, shares with ex Tristan Thompson — wasn’t actually at the theme park.

“The original pics were Stormi!” Kim wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter. “However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said 😭 she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

The SKKN founder explained that the “aesthetic” of her Instagram feed at the time was pink and blue. “I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid,” she continued. “So thank you True for taking one for the team!”

Kim hinted that her editing skills were good enough to fool Khloé, who “questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time.” The Dancing With the Stars alum added, “I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal.”

Before Kim came clean, Khloé accidentally spilled the beans by revealing that she took True to Disneyland for the first time in April — when Kim’s photo of True and Chicago was posted in December. “Welllppp I f—d this one up,” the Revenge Body alum tweeted in April. “Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣.”