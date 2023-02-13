Kendall Jenner Sparks Photoshop Fail Rumors With Picture of ‘Long Hand’

Dealt a bad hand? Fans accused Kendall Jenner of Photoshopping her latest set of bikini pics because of the way her fingers looked in one snap.

The supermodel, 27, shared a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, February 11, with the caption, “31 hours.” In one picture from the set, the Hulu personality kneeled down in a skimpy string bikini while supporting herself with her right fingertips.

Some fans, however, thought Jenner’s hand looked unusually long. “What up with that hand tho,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “I’m here from tiktok to see the hand.” Other Instagram commenters took a joking approach, with one writing, “Why the long hand?” One fan wondered whether Jenner had injured herself, asking, “Did someone [slam] the door and was your hand between it?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has not commented on the speculation. Jenner and her sisters have been accused of Photoshop fails numerous times over the years, and occasionally, they clap back or explain the situation.

In December 2022, Kim Kardashian shared an unedited photo of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters posing at their annual Christmas party with their mom, Kris Jenner, after some observers theorized that the sisters weren’t even standing next to each other. The Skims cofounder, 41, didn’t directly comment on the allegations, but her candid video seemingly proved that she and her family really posed for the group shot.

Last year, the Selfish author admitted that she Photoshopped Khloé’s Kardashian‘s 4-year-old daughter, True, into a picture that showed her at Disneyland with Kim’s daughter Chicago, 5. In April 2022, Kim confessed that the original photo was of Chicago and Kylie Jenner‘s 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, but Kylie, 25, wasn’t sharing pictures of her little one at the time.

“OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained via Instagram at the time. “The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly. So thank you True for taking one for the team!”

The reality star added that the Photoshop job was so skillful that Khloé, 38, questioned whether Kim had taken True to Disneyland without her knowledge. Shortly before Kim posted the edited photo, Khloé shared her own snaps of True’s first trip to the theme park, which took place months after the one that was actually attended by Stormi.

“Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂,” Khloé tweeted in April 2022, adding a plug for the family’s Hulu series. “Our show airs in a few days 🤣.”