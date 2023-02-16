Need a hand? Kendall Jenner went to great lengths to disprove rumors that she Photoshopped her hand to make it appear longer.

“[For anyone] sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally!” Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who has been close friends with the Kardashians star for years, exclaimed via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 15, zooming in on Jenner’s hand as she bent and moved it. The 818 Tequila founder, 27, smiled and laughed in the clip as she demonstrated her range of motion to everyone in the room.

“This is live,” Bieber, 26, added in the footage, which she captioned with multiple alien and spaceship emojis, writing, “Been had long ass hands x fingers.”

The models’ response comes four days after the Hulu personality shared an Instagram photo dump from a recent getaway that featured a picture of herself posing in a floss bikini. In the viral snap, the Keeping Up With Kardashians alum crouched down on the ground with one arm at her side, her fingers touching the floor. Social media users immediately began questioning the veracity of Jenner’s hand and fingers, concluding that the only way her hand could appear that long was if photo editing was involved.

“Whoever edits your photos needs a raise long hand ganggggggg,” one commenter wrote. “What’s up with the fingers on that right hand? #MoreBadPhotoshop,” asked another. “Who else is here for the hand,” penned a third user.

The Kardashian-Jenners have long been accused of heavily editing their social media photos. Kim and Khloé Kardashian have freely admitted to fine-tuning specific pictures before posting them online — the Good American cofounder, 38, told Chelsea Handler in 2016 that FaceTune was the “only way to live” — but have also clapped back in cases when the fan outrage is misplaced.

In February 2021, Khloé made headlines for sharing a picture of herself from a Good American photo shoot — a unique snap that made her fingers and feet appear unusually elongated.

After receiving intense backlash, the Revenge Body author took to Twitter to explain that “a camera lens that creates a stretching effect” was the reason her appendages looked unnaturally extended, which she called “so f—king cool.”

“It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see,” explaining that “the closer the object is to camera they will get elongated.”

Khloé also penned a PSA about how the angles of images can change everything. “So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long,” she tweeted. “Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”