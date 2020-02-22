Models and moguls — oh, my! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has close friendships with a number of famous faces, from Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid.

The model counts some of her most high-profile colleagues and her relatives as members of her inner circle. However, her allegiances were called into question when husband Justin Bieber, whom she wed in September 2018, was asked to rank her pals during a February 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Host James Corden put the Grammy winner on the spot during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” Justin could either list Hailey’s friends from favorite to least favorite or eat a bull penis. “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” he responded.

Justin then explained his reasoning. “Here’s the thing … I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours,” he divulged. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi, and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara, so I have nothing against those people. It’s just I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw Cara, screw Gigi!’”

Or, to frame matters more simply: “I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis, you know what I mean? It is what it is.”

Later in the game, Justin proved that one request was too important to him to fulfill when poised with the task of allowing Corden to shave his mustache or eating ant-filled yogurt. He decided on the yogurt before immediately spitting it out.

Not everyone was entertained by the Canada native’s honesty, though. Delevingne clapped back after the episode aired, sharing a clip from the show and a throwback photo of her and Justin at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret fashion show. “Now vs. Then,” she wrote via Instagram. “If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me?”

The British model concluded: “Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

Hailey, for her part, has yet to respond to her husband’s ranking.

Scroll through to meet Hailey’s famous posse of friends.